Negative sells a lot on social media- Frank Naro

Young Kumawood actor-turned-musician, Frank Naro is once again in the news.

This comes after the actor disclosed that the only reason that will make him go back to acting is when the movie is pornographic.

The actor claims on social media, negative stories and people who pretend to be controversial get more attention than those who act normal and are real.

Frank Naro was speaking in an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast which ghpage.com monitored when he made this statement.

The actor believes that “Nowadays people want to trend with negativity and get the numbers so in Ghana when you say negative stuff then you start trending”.

Observing social media and the trends, Frank said “If you observe social media nowadays, all those who are popular and famous on social media are those who are aggressive and pretend to be controversial”.