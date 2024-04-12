- Advertisement -

The wife of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa is not having it easy on social media after one netizen called her out.

A photo of Dr Louisa displaying her tattoo on her body surfaced on social media but one netizen after seeing the photo decided to educate her.

According to the social media user, it was unprofessional for Louisa who is a doctor to have a tattoo talk more of displaying it to people.

He continued by blaming Stonebwoy for having a negative impact on his wife.

He posted: “In our setting, this is so unprofessional to have a tattoo as a Doctor. It’s sad De Louisa is gradually losing her home-trained morals just to please Stonebwoy….”

