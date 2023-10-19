type here...
Netizens bash Anthony Dzamefe for claiming he started his business with Ghc50

By Qwame Benedict
The CEO of Caveman Watches Anthony Dzamefe has got some section of netizens angry after saying he started his business with just Ghc50.

In a recent interview with Berla Mundi on TV3’s Day Show, Anthony Dzamefe described how he was jobless after school. He continued by saying that as an employee of a reputed business, he earned GHS500.

He continued by describing how, in 2015, he spent 50 cedis on a watch that he later sold to someone else for a substantial quantity of money. At the end of the day, he chose to invest in the watch company after realising that it could be a serious endeavour.

Even though he had a great proposal, some Ghanaians believe he was lying and that 50 cedis was insufficient to launch a business.

The CEO of Caveman Watches also described how he spent a few months working as a cobbler’s apprentice in order to learn how to work with leather and create leather watches.

As a result, he now has one of Ghana’s most well-known watch companies under his belt.

Check out some comments below:

Christian Sewordor Mensah: “Let him tell us when he started the business and with which stock watches he started with. That’s when we can properly evaluate what he is saying. The truth or mischief by the publisher must be separated.”

Emeritus MøsËs: “What kind of lies is that?”

Emmanuel Adjei: “Some times you just want to make the youths angry with some of these statement????”

Eliz Babyshay: “Stop telling us lies and show us the way, we don’t need this. 50gh eeeeiii man wiee paa u can lie”

Akua Nyarkoh: “This is how Tracey Boakye started. Humble beginnings”

Boakye Hygienic: “Always Fabricated Stories..They Won’t Tell Us The Real Source Of Their Income Da! Me Too “I Started My Poultry Farm With One Feather ?” ?

Source:GhPage

