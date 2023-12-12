type here...
Netizens blast Fella Makafui for repeating her dresses

By Qwame Benedict
Actress Fella Makafui has come under serious bashing from netizens for allegedly repeating her dress at an event.

The wife of rapper Medikal was at the Kejefair to sell her make-up products to patrons while rocking her leggings.

Instead of people concentrating on the product, they rather channelled their attention on her leggings saying she had repeated the dress.

Some people questioned if she was broke and couldn’t afford new leggings since she is always seen in the same leggings something that doesn’t fit her brand as an actress and a wife to one of the richest musicians in the country.

Watch the video below:

Check out some comments below from some netizens:

Samuelosei562: “Everyday one pant ?”

Shalewa_emefa: “How many do you have??”

Yaahipsy: “Some people can talk oo????”

rinda_for_real: “Fella and hustling ??? de3 I like the fact that she’s hardworking, I pray for good health for u and enjoy ur money”

Rain_daysdays1: “Jack of all trades!! Master of none!!”

Source:GhPage

