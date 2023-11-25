- Advertisement -

Social media is abuzz with Ghanaians expressing their thoughts on the viral video capturing the private wedding ceremony of Evangelist Mama Pat (formerly Nana Agradaa) and her junior pastor, Asiamah.

The intimate event, held at Mama Pat’s residence with a select few in attendance, has ignited a spectrum of opinions.

Among the sentiments shared, there exists a skepticism among some Ghanaians who view this marriage as a dubious arrangement destined for a short-lived existence.

Speculations also circulate that Mama Pat and Pastor Asiamah may have shared a romantic involvement during her previous marriage, with suggestions that the junior pastor played a pivotal role in her divorce.

In the comments section of the video, a netizen directs criticism towards the pastor officiating the wedding, questioning the wisdom behind his involvement in the union.

The netizen implies that the pastor, by overseeing the ceremony, may have some explaining to do to God, given the perceived incongruity of Mama Pat’s past associations with spirituality.

This narrative underscores the diverse perspectives and debates emerging on social media regarding Mama Pat’s union with her junior pastor, reflecting a range of beliefs and concerns within the online community.

