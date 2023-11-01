- Advertisement -

Sammy Flex who is the new manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has come under heavy bashing following the cancellation of the musician’s UK concert scheduled for November 4.

In a statement yesterday, it was revealed that the show has been cancelled because the promoters failed to meet the expensive demands of the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.

According to the letter, the promoters had all the chance to meet all the luxurious demands of their artiste whom they described as a celebrated and accomplished musician with chart-topping hit songs.

Following the statement, some people who are unhappy with the turn of events have taken Sammy Flex to the gutters asking why they would release a statement which looked like they were bragging.

Some claimed the letter could be short and simple but the management of Shatta Wale decided to write a lengthy letter full of bragging adding that all that stuff was unnecessary judging from the fact that his new manager is a communication expert.

Read the letter below:

Check out some comments below:

Miki Soti: “So many details were unnecessary to be stated in this notice.. LUXURIOUS DEMANDS ?… Come on ! Demands we’re not met as a big artist as he is, respectfully accepted but don’t make it look like your forcing to put him in a certain level.. he’s already there.”

Ryno Thibaut Delaryno: “Demands are made before signing a contract and announce it not the other way round. Who are u deceiving huh? Back and forth decisions .the artist said his charges are now moderate and today his management says he made luxurious demands?”

Citizen Dexmund Thierry: “Luxurious statement”

Kwabena Okamafo Sampayo: “Bola goods ? this manager go collapse SM movement ???”

Anas Anas Anas: “Statement mu bragging… action movie ??”

Nana Kyei: “Boss how do you feel after writing this letter? This is the best managerial service you can add to Shatta’s brand?”

Mensah Victor: “Goro manager of de year”

Innocent Elikem Yeboah: “Who wrote this letter. The content was not necessary. When Nigerian artists are performing on the world stage and raising the bar see what we r doing.”

Benjamin Ofori: “Sammy Flex paaa nie..I don’t believe it”

Loys-Abe Ram: “This your new job hard oo… You go explain taya ?”