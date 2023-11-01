type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNetizens blast Sammy Flex after the cancellation of Shatta Wale's UK concert
Entertainment

Netizens blast Sammy Flex after the cancellation of Shatta Wale’s UK concert

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Grid of Sammy-Flex-and-Shatta-Wale
Sammy-Flex-and-Shatta-Wale
- Advertisement -

Sammy Flex who is the new manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has come under heavy bashing following the cancellation of the musician’s UK concert scheduled for November 4.

In a statement yesterday, it was revealed that the show has been cancelled because the promoters failed to meet the expensive demands of the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.

According to the letter, the promoters had all the chance to meet all the luxurious demands of their artiste whom they described as a celebrated and accomplished musician with chart-topping hit songs.

Following the statement, some people who are unhappy with the turn of events have taken Sammy Flex to the gutters asking why they would release a statement which looked like they were bragging.

Some claimed the letter could be short and simple but the management of Shatta Wale decided to write a lengthy letter full of bragging adding that all that stuff was unnecessary judging from the fact that his new manager is a communication expert.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Read the letter below:

Check out some comments below:

Miki Soti: “So many details were unnecessary to be stated in this notice.. LUXURIOUS DEMANDS ?… Come on ! Demands we’re not met as a big artist as he is, respectfully accepted but don’t make it look like your forcing to put him in a certain level.. he’s already there.”

Ryno Thibaut Delaryno: “Demands are made before signing a contract and announce it not the other way round. Who are u deceiving huh? Back and forth decisions .the artist said his charges are now moderate and today his management says he made luxurious demands?”

Citizen Dexmund Thierry: “Luxurious statement”

Kwabena Okamafo Sampayo: “Bola goods ? this manager go collapse SM movement ???”

Anas Anas Anas: “Statement mu bragging… action movie ??”

Nana Kyei: “Boss how do you feel after writing this letter? This is the best managerial service you can add to Shatta’s brand?”

Mensah Victor: “Goro manager of de year”

Innocent Elikem Yeboah: “Who wrote this letter. The content was not necessary. When Nigerian artists are performing on the world stage and raising the bar see what we r doing.”

Benjamin Ofori: “Sammy Flex paaa nie..I don’t believe it”

Loys-Abe Ram: “This your new job hard oo… You go explain taya ?”

TODAY

Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Accra
mist
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
0.6mph
20 %
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways