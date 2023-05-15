type here...
Is everything cool? Netizens ask as Gifty Anti ‘frowns’ her face while with her husband in public [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
In the last few months, Gifty Anti and her Husband have been trending over an alleged fight that has caused a separation between them.

It was also alleged that Gifty Anti threw her husband Nana Ansah Kwao IV out of their matrimonial home.

None of these claims is confirmed however, some netizens have registered a keen interest in the marital affairs of the couple.

Well, Gifty Anti has once again stirred up reactions on social media following their divorce claims.

The Popular Media Personality and her husband Nana Ansah Kwaw IV stepped out for a program together for the first time on the back of their alleged divorce.

Her husband sat next to her but Gifty from the video gave a serious look and refused to give the husband a cheerful face.

It is also seen in the video that Gifty Anti made her entry before her husband and his entourage.

This has fueled a mixed reaction as the divorce rumours still ring in the minds of the people.

The two stepped out for the launch of Glitz Medical Centre hospital which happened today, May 12th at Tse Addo in Accra.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

    Source:GHPAGE

