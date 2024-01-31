- Advertisement -

Dr Grace Boadu who is the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic has been trending in the news since news of her sudden death went viral.

The information available on social media indicates that the late Herbal practitioner was not married and had no kids of her own.

This new piece of information has got some people questioning if she truly could help people give birth because she(Grace) had no children.

The late Grace Boadu according to some alleged family members was never married but some people on the other hand claimed she was married but the marriage ended in tears.

Some comments we have come across on social media also seem to suggest that she had been married twice but wasn’t able to give birth herself.

As it stands now, many are wondering how could she be curing people with infertility issues when she seems to have needed it more.

Read some comments below:

@Amoksamps-bq2qs: “Aww per the guys narrative Dr Grace Boadu is not yet married but I always see her wearing her wedding ring nso anaa”

@Mosses: “She was helping people give birth but she had no child of her own…what a sad distin”

@Excellent9150: “Eiiiiish but the guy is saying thier hoping she will marry n hv children, so who was that man who gifted her de Benz as birthday present. Am confused now awwww hmmmm, she help my sis get twins n she has none .??????”

@Yaababy1572: “She married twice and divorced, but didn’t have kids.”

As it stands now, these are comments from social media and it is only her family head who can confirm all the matters going on after the death of Dr Grace Boadu.