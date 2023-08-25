News popping up from Hollywood has it that Marjorie Harvey, wife of Comedian and TV Show host, Steve Harvey has been caught cheating on him with his bodyguard and private chef.

Unconfirmed sources have it that, Majorie after being found guilty of cheating is seeking a divorce and a share of Steve Harvey’s $400 million worth.

Steve Harvey is a wealthy, global icon and a good Husband who holds his wife in high esteem. He is known to counsel couples on his award-winning show, The Family Feud.

This latest update comes as a shock to many who love and cherish the couple for their couple goals and fashion sense as they pair along always.

Steve cheated on his ex-wife with Marjorier, the lady moved on. Marjorie hired a cousin’s lawyer for his sugar baby to block his ex-wife from getting even with him in court.

In 2021, Marjorie told the world that she has elephant bedroom energy and Steve is now boring in the bedroom department.

Marjorie was a side chic and Steve was cheating on his ex with her. Netizens claim Steve is being served the meal he served his ex-wife.

Marjorie said she was still in need of hotter men!

Meanwhile, below are some of the reactions from shocked netizens…

Adwoa Champion – Cheating was all fun until women joined. At first all we did was cry. Now dier omale po!

Adwoa Arabian – Hmmmm, hmmmmmmm , the last thing I will do is to cheat on a man I love never , if I don’t love you fine but if I love you

Classic Asomaning Thomas – I always advise my fellow gender to fear women

Kofi Zayn – So in that case, if she go cheat, she go cheat regardless of being rich or poor

Micheal Ebe Kojo – The essential fact is women need much attention and care. But Mr. Harvey is a busy man. Nevertheless I don’t know whether the story is true.