“What do women want?”; Netizens shocked as lady barbers her natural hair only to fix wig on it – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A lady has stirred reactions on my social media after she decided to clean shave long hair just to put on an artificial wig.

The video showed a short video showing when someone gave the lady a clean shave, leaving no trace of hair on her head.

However, what surprised many was that she still bought a weave on, which was then fixed on the shaved head.

Viewers wondered why she would cut her natural hair and still spend money on weaves but others defense saying she should be allowed the freedom to carry the hairstyle of her choice. She still looked very beautiful in both hairstyles.

