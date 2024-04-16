Netizens go gaga over a transformational video of a lady as she joins the trendy ‘Esther was black and broke’ challenge

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman named Esther has recently stirred controversy by taking part in the viral challenge ‘Esther was black and broke.’

This challenge involves individuals sharing their before and after photos, highlighting a transformation from a difficult financial situation to one of stability.

Esther’s participation in this challenge has garnered attention due to the contrast between her old and current photos.

In the video titled ‘Esther was black and Broke, but When Esther Sees Money, Established,’ she showcases her journey from financial struggle to improved circumstances.

The old photo she shared depicts her during a time when she described herself as black and broke.

In contrast, her current photo shows a remarkable transformation, with Esther looking significantly better, fuller, and more beautiful.

The viral challenge and Esther’s participation in it have sparked debate and discussion among viewers.

Some have praised her transformation and resilience in improving her financial situation, while others have raised concerns about the messaging and implications of the challenge.

The caption ‘Esther, established’ accompanying her current photo implies a sense of achievement and success after overcoming financial difficulties.

This narrative has resonated with many who see it as a story of empowerment and progress.

However, the challenge has also faced criticism for potentially reinforcing negative stereotypes about wealth and appearance.

As Esther’s photos circulated online, the comment section became a platform for various perspectives and discussions.

Concerned individuals voiced their opinions, highlighting both the positive and negative aspects of the viral challenge and its portrayal of financial transformation.