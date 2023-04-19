Never eat her food if she will not join you, you’ll be killed – Captain Smart to men

- Advertisement -

On-Air Personality Captain Smart has cautioned married men against eating meals prepared by their wives alone.

He advised that they always take precautionary measures by allowing their wives to eat the same food as them.

According to him, genuine suspicions of murder should be raised whenever a wife refuses to join his husband to eat.

The Onua TV presenter’s caution came on the back of Achraf Hakimi’s clever decision to pull a fast one of his wife by putting all his properties in his mother’s name.

Captain Smart believes men needed to be extra vigilant about their partners considering that many would do anything to have their hands on their properties.

“I agree totally with you. If men knew this from ancient times, we would be safe. There was a chief in Kumasi, his wife blended bottles and added them to a meal. The man died after eating that meal. The wife did that to him.

“If your wife ever serves you food and she refuses to eat that particular meal, don’t eat else you’ll die. We will register our properties in our grandmothers’ name, not our mother’s. Our mothers are close so they can be disturbed. My mother comes first before everything”, he said.

Achraf Hakimi’s mother speaks for the first time amidst reports of her son’s transfer of his fortune to her

According to a report by Morroco World News, Achraf Hakimi’s mother has reacted to the In rumours that her son’s fortune had been transferred into her name.

Achraf Hakimi’s mother, Saida Mouh, has said that she was not aware of any such transfer but stressed that if her son hadn’t done it, he would be unable to get rid of Hiba Abouk.

Mouh told Moroccan media that Hakimi had not disclose anything to her about the situation, and that “if he has taken any action to protect himself, I’m unaware of it.”

Hakimi’s mother continued, “And so what’s the problem if the news is true? If my son hasn’t been smart to do this, he would have not been able to get rid of that woman [Hiba Abouk] and would have also lost his hard-earned fortune”

According to recent reports, Abouk will receive nothing from Hakimi’s fortune and assets because everything is registered under the Moroccan footballer’s mother’s name.

Spanish news outlet Marca reported on Friday, April 14 that Abouk was requesting half of Hakimi’s property and wealth but she discovered that he has nothing to his name.

