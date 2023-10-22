Never eat a meal prepared by your girlfriend if you return to Ghana this December – Rashad advises GH borgas

- Advertisement -

Rashad, an editor and co-founder of GhPage who’s a trailblazer in the blogging world has dropped the part 2 version of his long tale advice to Ghanaian borgas who have planned to return to the motherland this December to enjoy the Christmas festivities.



A luminary in the blogging sphere, Rashad’s name is synonymous with insightful content and engaging storytelling.

Recall that just a few days ago, Rashad urged borgas not to sleep in their Ghanaian-based girlfriends’ rooms or apartments, emphasizing the potential risks this practice may pose – Including death.

As the holiday season approaches and “borgas,” are making their way back to Ghana for festive reunions, the prominent blogger has once issued a timely and prudent piece of advice.

Rashad’s message urged borgas to exercise extra caution and vigilance when it comes to their dining choices during their December visit to Ghana.

According to him, borgas must maintain a level of scepticism when it comes to the safety of the food they consume.

The message, delivered on GhPage’s “Rash Hour” show, was rooted in concerns that some Ghanaian ladies, most especially, sidechicks, are fond of using black magic to entice rich married men most especially those based abroad.

As explained by Rashad, some side chicks go to the extra lengths of using voodoo to make their married lovers totally ignore their wives and kids – So that they can have the luxury of spending their money alone.

In the course of the advice, Rashad offered a practical approach to the selection of who should prepare home-cooked African meals for borgas who will be returning to Ghana this December.

In his thoughtful message, Rashad suggested that borgas should consider entrusting their beloved family members, such as their sisters or mothers, with the preparation of their meals during their stay in Ghana rather than relying on romantic partners, girlfriends, or side chicks

In a season filled with joy and togetherness, Rashad’s counsel highlights the value of mindfulness, safety, and personal well-being, ensuring that the holidays are not only memorable but also a time of personal awareness and happiness for all.