Entertainment
Entertainment

I never knew I would become this big- Serwaa Amihere reveals why she slept with Henry Fitz

By Ghana Razak
Serwaa Amihere is once again trending across social media platforms, this time around, for a good reason.

The media personality has finally released a communique via her official Instagram page to admit being the one in the bedroom video with Henry Fitz.

The media personality claims the video was taken 5 years ago when she was in a serious relationship with the young rich man.

According to Serwaa Amihere, before the video hit the internet, she was being blackmailed for 5 months.

Talking about why she was involved in such an evil bedeviling act, Serwaa Amihere said she never knew she could become this big.

Serwaa claims even though she was in the media fraternity 5 years ago, she was still not convinced she would become a woman of substance like this.

