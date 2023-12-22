- Advertisement -

Fetish priestess turned tele-evangelist Nana Agradaa has issued a warning against long-term engagements between a man and a woman.

Reverend Mama Pat Agradaa has advised individuals to avoid getting married far away, especially if one partner is a foreign national.

She made an argument against long-distance marriages and talked about the main benefits of marriage while standing next to her new husband.

Agradaa claims that having passionate conversations at midnight, especially when the woman is feeling drowsy, is the most delightful part of marriage.

She said that when your spouse is falling asleep at midnight and you are starting to feel sleepy too, it is a wonderful feeling.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Her spouse, Angel Asiamah, said, “God knows how sweet midnight s*x is, which is why men’s PEN rises at that time effortlessly,” as he reclined close to her.

Watch the video below: