type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Never pitch your business ideas to rich men because they will steal...
Entertainment

“Never pitch your business ideas to rich men because they will steal them” – Rev Obofour advises the youth (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Rev Obofour
- Advertisement -

Leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour – Has issued out a piece of very profound advice to the youths or people with great business ideas but don’t have the financial muscles to execute them yet.

According to the cleric, people should either keep their business ideas to themselves or go into partnership with investors rather than just telling them their ideas dito-dito because their ideas would be stolen in the long run.

He further revealed how some people he personally knows are now crying their eyes out after they pitched their business ideas to some rich men with the hopes of getting support from them.

But they never received the support but had their ideas stolen and brought into reality by these rich men.

Many social media users have sided with Rev Obofour on this particular submission of his – Because most of them have been victims of this tragedy.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, February 1, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    36 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News