“Never pitch your business ideas to rich men because they will steal them” – Rev Obofour advises the youth (Video)

Leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Obofour – Has issued out a piece of very profound advice to the youths or people with great business ideas but don’t have the financial muscles to execute them yet.

According to the cleric, people should either keep their business ideas to themselves or go into partnership with investors rather than just telling them their ideas dito-dito because their ideas would be stolen in the long run.

He further revealed how some people he personally knows are now crying their eyes out after they pitched their business ideas to some rich men with the hopes of getting support from them.

But they never received the support but had their ideas stolen and brought into reality by these rich men.

Many social media users have sided with Rev Obofour on this particular submission of his – Because most of them have been victims of this tragedy.

Watch the video below to know more…