Never sleep in your girlfriend’s room if you return to Ghana this December – Rashad advises GH borgas (Video)

As the festive season approaches, many Ghanaian male diaspora members, affectionately known as “Borgas,” are preparing to return to their homeland to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.



In the midst of this seasonal homecoming, a cautionary piece of advice has emerged from Rashad, a prominent Ghanaian blogger and vlogger.



Rashad has urged his fellow men not to sleep in their Ghanaian-based girlfriends’ rooms or apartments, emphasizing the potential risks this practice may pose.

The message, delivered on GhPage’s “Rash Hour” show, was rooted in concerns that some Ghanaian women may have multiple partners, including local boyfriends, while also maintaining relationships with Borgas for financial support.



Rashad’s warning stemmed from historical incidents where borgas faced dire consequences after spending nights in their Ghanaian partners’ rooms or apartments.

Recall that recently, a young man who returned from Canada and went to spend the night at his Ghanaian-based lover’s place got stabbed to death

The multiple award-winning blogger’s words of wisdom revolved around an often-overlooked aspect of the Borga experience – relationships with their Ghana-based partners.

As cautioned by Rashad, it’s not even advisable to prompt your girlfriend to meet you at the airport while you have family members.

He further advised that even if a borga wants to visit his girlfriend, he should go along with a friend or family member notwithstanding the fact that paid for the place

This advice has sparked discussions and debates online, with some viewers supporting Rashad’s concerns and urging Borgas to be vigilant in their relationships during their visits.