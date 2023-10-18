type here...
New and unverified users on X/Twitter to pay $1 annual subscription

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
X, formerly known as Twitter has announced a new programme requiring new and unverified users to pay a $1 annual subscription and signup fee.

This was made known in a statement shared on the support account of the social media platform on October 18, 2023.

According to X, the program is now being tested in New Zealand and the Philippines. The test will allow new accounts to post and interact with other users.

The statement read, “Starting today, we’re testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines.

“New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected.

“This new test was developed to bolster our already successful efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount. It is not a profit driver.

“And so far, subscription options have proven to be the main solution that works at scale.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Elon Musk, X’s chairman, disclosed the reason for the annual subscription fee.

According to Musk, the charge will reduce spam and automated bot accounts.

“Correct, read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users.

“This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform.”

