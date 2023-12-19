New Force spokesperson, Shalimar Abbiusi has been rearrested after state dropped charges against her

- Advertisement -

Shalimar Abbiusi, the infamous spokesperson for the New Force political movement, rearrested by the Ghana Immigration Service.

The Belgian National, was last week arraigned on accusations of presenting false documents claiming to be a student at the Ghana Christian University College to secure a residence permit.

She was granted a bail of GHc 20,000 but however, the case took an unexpected turn when immigration prosecutors declared in court that they were instructed to withdraw the charges.

However, as Abbiusi left the courtroom, she was swiftly re-arrested by an immigration van, sparking accusations of a plot to deport her.

In response, Abbiusi’s legal team, led by Francis Xavier Sosu, swiftly filed a case in the Human Rights Court, condemning arbitrary actions by the immigration service.