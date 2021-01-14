- Advertisement -

The newest signee of D-Black Black Avenue Muzik Nina Ricchie has got netizens asking questions after her new photo went viral on social media.

Nina Ricchie who was raised abroad came down to Ghana to begin her musical career but up until now Ghanaians are yet to listen to any of her songs.

One thing that she has always gotten people to say about her is the fact that she is a very naughty person or in other words a bad girl.

Her boss D-Black in one of his interview even confirmed that by saying Nina is going from a different world looking at how naughty she is.

Well, once again she Nina has stunned many and this time people are asking if her parents especially her mum is alive to see what her daughter is doing in the name of showbiz.

A new photo sighted on social media sees the musician almost naked in her choice of attire for an event we believe to be her boss’ beach party organised days ago.

See the photo below:

Nina Ricchie

Read some comments from netizens below:

kwekurick: “This is what Ghana wants abi, there’re good programs going on in Ghana but they’ve ignored it, since 5 days today she’s been on the high way saaaaaa,trending on every blog, we too we go watch ??”

sweet_maame_adwoa: “3nti abaayewa weyi ne maame w) henfa? 3y3 as3m oo”

li.ndy300: “She might as well just go naked cos there’s nothing to hide anymore. Akatesia, kata wo ho sie. Lord have mercy on all if us”

marfohalice: “Our ladies nowadays wat is going on”

logtvghana: “Oh my God, what is all this about, please God have mercy on her”

realestblogger: “D Black is the cause of all these ?”

officialbbcghana: “So this Nina Ricchie, who’s her mother? ??”

eddie_gh_25: “Am even shock if her mom is still alive paaa , d-black fuck her too much and it’s seems the devil is using the girl too”