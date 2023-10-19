New photos of Empress Lupita and God Papa the Greatest shocks Ghanaians – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita, the once mentally challenged couple, made an appearance in court today and photos emerging is making Ghanaians beam with smile.

The couple had been arrested a few months ago over their alleged involvement in the tragic death of their son, El-Shaa.

The shocking revelation quickly went viral and prompted public outcry and calls for the police to take action against Empress Lupita and God Papa The Greatest.

The couple are held in custody and appearing in court sessions to prove their innocence.

In the new photos sighted that is already going viral has the controversial couple gained more weight and glowing in complexion.

Check out the photo below