New photos show Mona Gucci at the Accra Circuit Court

- Advertisement -

Mona Gucci nicknamed “Lawyer Blue Gate” appeared before the Accra Circuit Court today.

Tentative information reaching Ghpage is that a bench warrant was issued for her arrest and she went to court along with her lawyer when they got to hear about it.

Recall that Afia Schwarzenegger during her beef with the host of the Linkup with Mona Gucci show alleged that Mona had posed as an immigration lawyer and duped some people.

There has been doubts around the broadcast journalist’s claim that she graduated from the Massachusetts School of Law and that she is a certified lawyer.

Meanwhile, Mona after appearing before the Accra Circuit Court pleaded through her lawyer that she was very sick.

SEE PHOTO BELOW:

The case was adjourned till the 27th of April. Mona is allegedly in court for duping a gentleman of $80k.