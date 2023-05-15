Have you seen this yet? – New Video of Baby Maxin the internet is talking about

- Advertisement -

The adorable daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin is 4 years. She turned 4 years on February 2, 2023.

The little girl has been adorable in all videos and pictures shared online. She has grown very fast and pretty.

Baby Maxin in the latest video is expressing her admiration for the brand she is an ambassador for Amalena Children’s Haven.

The little girl who was taped by her mother Mcbrown listed a wide range of products at the Amalena that she loves.

The video since it surfaced on the internet has warmed hearts as scores of social media users have expressed their admiration for the little girl.

WATCH THE VIDEO