type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentHave you seen this yet? - New Video of Baby Maxin the...
Entertainment

Have you seen this yet? – New Video of Baby Maxin the internet is talking about

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The adorable daughter of Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, Baby Maxin is 4 years. She turned 4 years on February 2, 2023.

The little girl has been adorable in all videos and pictures shared online. She has grown very fast and pretty.

Baby Maxin in the latest video is expressing her admiration for the brand she is an ambassador for Amalena Children’s Haven.

The little girl who was taped by her mother Mcbrown listed a wide range of products at the Amalena that she loves.

The video since it surfaced on the internet has warmed hearts as scores of social media users have expressed their admiration for the little girl.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Subscribe to watch new videos

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Monday, May 15, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News