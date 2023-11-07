type here...
"New world record holder, huge achievement" – Hilda Baci congratulates Alan Fisher
News

“New world record holder, huge achievement” – Hilda Baci congratulates Alan Fisher

Who holds the record for the longest cooking marathon?

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Popular and beautiful Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci has taken to her social media page to celebrate Irish chef Alan Fisher, who as reported by Ghpage.com set a new Guinness World Record by cooking for 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan.

Alan Fisher, achieved the title of the longest cooking hours, surpassing the previous record held by Nigeria’s Hilda Baci, with a remarkable time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

The Guinness World Records organization confirmed this achievement.

READ ALSO: Hilda Baci looses longest cooking marathon to Alan Fisher

Following the confirmation of this record-breaking achievement, Hilda Baci expressed her congratulations to Alan Fisher, acknowledging the enormous feat with a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes. She wished him the best as the new world record holder.

Her statement: “Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!

