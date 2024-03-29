type here...
News

Newly wedded wife bathes her husband with hot water for stopping her from calling other men

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Newly wedded wife bathes her husband with hot water for stopping her from calling other men
A newly wedded Nigerian woman named Amina Abashe has allegedly poured boiling water on her husband, Shehu Abdullahi, following a disagreement over her frequent phone calls with other men.

According to reports, the incident happened in Kontangora Local Government Area of Niger State.

The husband, Abdullahi, who spoke with Daily Trust, from his hospital bed at the Kontagora General Hospital, said they got married two months ago after the death of his former wife.

He said his wife first attempted to stab him to death but that he was able to collect the knife from her before she went to take the water she was boiling and poured it on him.

Abdullahi explained that two months after the marriage was contracted, his wife refused to move to his house and that he went to her parents’ house to complain.

He said that on Tuesday evening, the day the incident happened, his wife called him on the phone to come to their house and that right there, she told him that she was no longer interested in the marriage, saying that she had someone who would pay back his dowry.

He alleged that at that same venue, she was on the phone with a man suspected to be her boyfriend.

“At that point, I became angry and attempted to seize the phone from her and she took a knife to stab me but I was able to collect the knife from her,” – he added.

Source:GHpage

