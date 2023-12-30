Neymar Jnr’s girlfriend allegedly confesses to cheating: says their new baby is not his – Screenshot

- Advertisement -

Brazilian football star Neymar and his model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi announced in April that they are expecting their first child together.

Neymar and his longtime girlfriend Bruna Biancardi recently welcomed a child together to the world.

Less than two months later the couple has split and it comes just days after text messages between Neymar and an OF model by the name of Aline Farias leaked.

However, a screenshot of her conversation alleged to be sent my his ex baby mama reveals some excruciating informations.

According to the screenshot making rounds on social media, Bruna is seen confessing about her infidelities as she claims the baby girl is not for Neymar but rather her ex boyfriend.

“I hope you can just understand me and if you want, you can remove me off everything” she added.

Checkout the screenshot below