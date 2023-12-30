type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsNeymar Jnr’s girlfriend allegedly confesses to cheating: says their new baby...
Sports

Neymar Jnr’s girlfriend allegedly confesses to cheating: says their new baby is not his – Screenshot

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Brazilian football star Neymar and his model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi announced in April that they are expecting their first child together.

Neymar and his longtime girlfriend Bruna Biancardi recently welcomed a child together to the world.

Less than two months later the couple has split and it comes just days after text messages between Neymar and an OF model by the name of Aline Farias leaked.

However, a screenshot of her conversation alleged to be sent my his ex baby mama reveals some excruciating informations.

According to the screenshot making rounds on social media, Bruna is seen confessing about her infidelities as she claims the baby girl is not for Neymar but rather her ex boyfriend.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

“I hope you can just understand me and if you want, you can remove me off everything” she added.

Checkout the screenshot below

TODAY

Saturday, December 30, 2023
Accra
mist
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
89 %
1.6mph
18 %
Sat
87 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more