GhPageEntertainmentBreaking News: Nicki Minaj officially wins her first Grammy award
Entertainment

Breaking News: Nicki Minaj officially wins her first Grammy award

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Nicki Minaj
Throughout her lengthy and storied career, Nicki Minaj has accomplished some pretty incredible things.

She’s made herself into the most successful female rapper of all time, and she’s proved her longevity and talent.

While she has already managed so many impressive feats, there’s still one major honor that’s eluded her–a Grammy.

Minaj is one of the most-nominated musicians without a Grammy win. She’s accrued a dozen nods, but somehow, she’s never walked away with a trophy.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, Minaj is up for two more prizes. She and Ice Spice are nominated for both Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for their single “Barbie World” from the Barbie film and its accompanying soundtrack.

To the surprise of many and the joy to her fans, the deadlock has finally been broken and the ‘Barbz’ queen finally won the Grammy for the Best Song written for visual media for the single she had with Ice Spice for Barbie World.

“Barbie World” was another massive hit for Minaj, and it helped cement Spice as one of the hottest new stars in the music world. The tune rose to No. 7 on the Hot 100, bringing both artists back to the highest tier on that tally.

