Ace Ghanaian radio presenter, Nana Romeo has landed in trouble after accusing Prophet Nigel Gaisie of having sex with his girlfriend and snatching her from him.

Romeo, during an interview on Restoration with Stacy Amoateng, was asked about his hurtful memories, to which he recounted Nigel Gaisie having an affair with his girlfriend.

According to the Accra FM show host, Prophet Gaisie was like a brother to him after they established a cordial relationship some years ago, but he got stabbed in the back.

He explained that he introduced his rich girlfriend to Nigel Gaisie but the man of God became sexually attracted to her after meeting her for the first time.

Romeo alleged that Nigel Gaisie was secretly chatting and going on dates with her and eventually succeeded in snatching his wealthy girlfriend who bought him a Toyota Camry car and additionally rented an apartment for him.

In less than 48 hours after Romeo’s staggering allegations against Nigel Gaisie, the man of God has filed a suit at the High Court of Justice, Amasaman.

The pastor shared the writ dated April 5, 2023, on his Facebook page stating that he would no longer waste time dragging his detractors to the court of law to seek redress.

“No long talk this time, if you say or write, reproduce any silly or false stuff about me, I will test the law. Enough of the falsehoods against my person and ministry…,” he captioned the post.

“The prophetic and prophets in Ghana will never go down, the agents of darkness will be put at their right places,” he added.

The suit which had Nana Romeo, born Abdul Karim, named as the 1st Defendant also had one Stancy Amoateng named as the 2nd Defendant.

It is not clear who the individual is and the role the said person played in the sex allegation but it’s thought to be the host Stacy Amoateng, whose name may have probably been spelled wrongly.

The writ requires the Defendants to enter an appearance within eight days after service.