Nigeria Bar Association denies association with ‘baddest lawyer’, Ifunanya Grant

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has denied the membership of the controversial lawyer and social media sensation Ifunanya Grant, AKA “Baddest Lawyer”.

As reported by Punch, this development was confirmed in a statement issued and signed by the branch’s Chairman and secretary, Innocent Egwu and K.C. Okoro.

The statement confirmed that Ms Grant’s membership is unknown to them amid the controversy surrounding her personality.

The statement reads:

“For the records, we wish to state categorically that Miss Ifunanya Excel Grant is not a member of the NBA, Aba Branch, and she is unknown to NBA, Aba Branch.

“While we support every effort of our great association, the NBA, to rid the legal profession of the few bad eggs, we must request that painstaking efforts be taken by officers concerned to ensure that innocent and law-abiding practitioners are not unwittingly held out in bad light to the public.”

Ms Grant has been criticised for her social media lifestyle and controversial comments.

She is also known for displaying unclad photos and clips of herself abusing substances on her social media page.