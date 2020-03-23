Nigeria-confirms-first-coronavirus-death-case

- Advertisement -

The information available to us confirms that Nigeria has recorded its first death case of the coronavirus after its outbreak.

The country has recorded so far 36 cases with 33 active cases and 2 discharged and 1 death case recorded.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the country’s first death from coronavirus via social media.

In a tweet, NCDC said the victim was a 67-year-old man who returned to the country following a medical procedure in the UK. He had underlying medical conditions and was undergoing chemotherapy.

CHECK BELOW UPDATES OF NIGERIA’S COVID-19 CASES:

In other news the son of the former vice president of Nigeria tests positive for coronavirus.

