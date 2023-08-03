“Nigeria has done it again”: Peter Obi’s phone allegedly stolen in courtroom

- Advertisement -

The Labour Party Presidential candidate Peter Obi’s mobile phone was reported stolen on the grounds of a Nigerian courtroom by an unidentified person or people.

In a video posted to Twitter, he was seen looking for the phones and telling his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, that he had left them somewhere.

He still hasn’t found his phone, as of yet. Nigerians have spoken out against the incident.

See some reactions below:

@Gucciofficial9: “Dem find evidence to arrest this man since dem no see they went ahead to steal his phone in court room.”m

@aai_austin: “Them still mandate on top where we dey talk the matter them stêæl phone join? Una see una life?”

@Boma_Wills: “This is how this man would have misplaced our national budget. These LP guys around him are always stealing his phones.”

@MStorsh: “They stole your mandate and now your phone again??? Follow them drag make them release at least one for you naa.”

@ChovskiFernando: “Hmm, they must recover it fast before it’s been used for a negative purpose against the labour party and Obi.”