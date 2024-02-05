type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNigeria keeps a clean sheet at the 66th Grammy Awards with 10...
Entertainment

Nigeria keeps a clean sheet at the 66th Grammy Awards with 10 nominations

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

The award ceremony held in Los Angeles on the night of February 5, 2024 with Burna Boy and Davido leading the Nigerian contingent with 4 and 3 nominations respectively.

To bring the total nominations to 10, soothing singer, Ayra Starr, Asake, and rapper, Olamide also had one nomination each.

However, Nigeria was hit with a big surprise when its artists failed to pick of any of the 4 categories they were nominated in with Tyla picking up the award for the maiden African Music Performance.

Davido and Burna Boy lost the Global Album category to Shakti’s ‘The Moment’ and Global Music Performance category to ‘Pashto’ while the latter lost the Best Melodic Rap performance to Lil Durk’s ‘All My Life’.

The climax of the show for the African continent was when Burna Boy hit the stage to perform a couple of his hit songs.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

TODAY

Monday, February 5, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
82.6 ° F
82.6 °
82.6 °
68 %
0.6mph
38 %
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more