The award ceremony held in Los Angeles on the night of February 5, 2024 with Burna Boy and Davido leading the Nigerian contingent with 4 and 3 nominations respectively.

To bring the total nominations to 10, soothing singer, Ayra Starr, Asake, and rapper, Olamide also had one nomination each.

However, Nigeria was hit with a big surprise when its artists failed to pick of any of the 4 categories they were nominated in with Tyla picking up the award for the maiden African Music Performance.

Davido and Burna Boy lost the Global Album category to Shakti’s ‘The Moment’ and Global Music Performance category to ‘Pashto’ while the latter lost the Best Melodic Rap performance to Lil Durk’s ‘All My Life’.

The climax of the show for the African continent was when Burna Boy hit the stage to perform a couple of his hit songs.