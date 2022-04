- Advertisement -

During one of his classes, a lecturer at a foreign university cited Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as an example.

The lecturer at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland, was giving a leadership class to his students.

He highlighted President Muhammadu Buhari as an example of a bad leader while discussing faulty leadership.

On the screen, he displayed photographs of Buhari with the warning, “Don’t be like Buhari.”