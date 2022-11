- Advertisement -

Nollywood actor Hans Anuku has been seen in a disturbing video where he is believed to have gone mad.

He was seen roaming the street in Nigeria, his native home while dressed shabbily.

The vivacious actor was seen in a sorry state that demanded immediate mental help.

Although it could not be deduced from the video what was actually happening to him, many believe Hans Anuku was on the verge of a mental breakdown.

Check out the video below…

Nigerian actor Hans Anuku reportedly runs mad, seen roaming the street



Tiger Eye, Anas, Galamsey Economy #Naija pic.twitter.com/nNVpL7Ld4N — GHPage (@ghpage_com) November 14, 2022

Speedy recovery to him.