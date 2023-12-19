Nigerian businessman celebrates workers with five cars as Christmas gift – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian businessman has earned for himself numerous praises from netizens for generously gifting five cars to some of his workers.

The uplifting news was shared by one of the beneficiaries on Facebook, revealing that this act of generosity occurred on December 17.

According to the beneficiary, the surprise car gift occurred during an event where their boss, Christian hosted his staff, family, and loved ones.

Prince Ozed who received a blue Toyota Camry cannot express enough how heart-melting and shocking the gift met him.

Appreciating his boss and his wife.

Prince Ozed wrote;

“I wanted to wake up this morning to be sure that it’s not a Dreams. My wife woke me up twice in the night to check if the car is still outside to be sure that it wasn’t a dream too.

When we came out this morning we saw that the car is still Outside ,that’s when it dawned on me that truly we are now a car owner.

?Boss, Chief Christian Asaga Nwali and your beautiful wife Dr Ugochi Irene Asaga, I did not do anything to deserve this kind of Huge Blessings.

“Tears of Joy in my eyes as I type this. Thank you Boss. Today 18th of December 2023 I’m celebrating 2 years Wedding Anniversary with Comfort Ozed with a new car. ?Who am I.”