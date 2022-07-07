type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleDesperate couple welcome twins after 11 years of marriage
Lifestyle

Desperate couple welcome twins after 11 years of marriage

By Kweku Derrick
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 11 years of marriage
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man and his wife, who have been expecting a child for 11 years, have finally welcomed a set of twins – a boy and a girl.

Kelvin Ejaife Anihwehwe and his lawyer wife, Barrister Ogujor Tejiri have been in a joyous and celebratory mood after welcoming a new addition to their family.

Friends and family members took to Facebook to share the good news and celebrate the couple.

Avwerosuo Eyeboka Obaroefe, the chief bridesmaid who witnessed the wedding of the couple 11 years ago Tuesday, July 5, 2022, wrote: “I celebrate you guys especially because it can only get better and happiness is a choice.”

Rose Ofoyela, a family relative who also welcomed a bouncing baby boy a week ago, shared her joy for the couple writing:

Big congratulations to them

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 7, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    83 %
    4.8mph
    40 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News