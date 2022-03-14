Nigerian gov’t finally hands over houses to winners of 1994 African Cup Of Nations after 28 years

- Advertisement -

After nearly three decades, the Federal government of Nigeria has now fulfilled its promise of allocating houses to 22 players of the Super Eagles for winning the African Cup of Nations in 1994.

At the official commissioning of the Housing Project under the National Housing Programme (NHP) Phase 1 in Abere, Osun State on Monday, March 14, the gov’t said the gesture is better late than never.

The players were urged to pick up the keys to their houses in their preferred state of choice and “their keys and title documents will be handed over at the commissioning in their state while the remainder of the housing is allocated to willing members of the public.”

Speaking at the short ceremony, the President who was represented by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said “it is a great honour for him to redeem the promise Nigeria made to these patriotic Nigerians” which has remained unfulfilled till now.

The project commissioned on Monday consists of 72-units of the housing, comprising 24-units in a condominium (1 bedroom-4, 2bedroom-16, 3 bedroom-4), 28-units 2 (Two) Bedrooms and 20-units 3 (Three) Bedroom bungalows.