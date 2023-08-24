Nigerian lady runs mad after landing in Ghana to do ‘Ashawo’

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady was found outside her right frame of mind after she arrived in Ghana, a West African country. Media personality Ukan Kurugh, who shared the lady’s story on Facebook, gave her name as Ngodoo Aondongu.

According to him, Ngodoo hails from the North Bank area of Makurdi and urged netizens to help reconnect her to her family. He said information gathered revealed Ngodoo was taken to Ghana for prostitution, but she refused to comply and was consequently bewitched. She can hardly recognise anyone.

In Ukan’s post, a man narrated the lady’s situation, saying he learnt her name was Esther. The man said she couldn’t talk, eat or recognise anyone.

His statement went thus: “I met this girl in Ghana. According to discovery or information gotten, they brought her for prostitution but she refused. That they have made her to take an oath, that her name is Esther, that she’s from Benue state.

“I don’t know if anybody would recognise this face. Please anybody that recognises this face please help this girl out, she is stranded. As she is now, she can’t talk, she can’t understand or recognise anybody. They have used her brain. As in, she is senseless now. She’s just dormant. She can’t even talk, She can’t even eat…”

“Pls figure her out so they can send her back home. She is right here in Accra, Ghana and cannot recognise anybody.”