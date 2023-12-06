Nigerian man deceives pregnant girlfriend with marriage, moves to UK without telling her

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady recounts how a pregnant friend of hers was duped by her boyfriend who promised her marriage, only for him to fly out of the country without telling her.

She revealed that the boyfriend and her friend had been together since their school days, and when they graduated, they both moved in together.

She eventually got pregnant for him, and he asked her to return to the east and prepare with her people so that he can come and marry her properly.

However, time went by and she became worried and her worry had caused her to return back to Ibadan to look for him only to be told that he has relocated to the UK.

The account reads …

“My babe from school has been dating this guy since our HND1… She’s literally been his backbone & supporter. Even while in school, they stayed together in the lodge her father paid for.

Afta graduation last year, she moved with him to Ibadan. “Months ago, she found out she’s pregnant for him. He told her to travel to the East and make necessary arrangements with her people so he’d come and properly marry her.

She came back on Saturday, worried as she couldn’t get him on calls & chats, only to be informed by his family that he’s gone to the UK.”