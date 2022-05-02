- Advertisement -

A man from Nigeria is currently making headlines after walking down the aisle with his second wife 4 years after marrying the first one.

Pictures from the ceremony have flooded social media with many wondering how he was able to do it, considering that he may be way shorter than his two wives.

Comrade Amos Ufuoma Asigri from Delta state got married to his second wife Hope Ogheneuzuazor Ogbokor on Saturday, April 30, at Uyoyou community in Ada-Irri.

A flyer of his first marriage showed that he married Princess Edith in 2018.

A flyer showing when he got married to his first wife.

We guess this man and Yul Edochie have something in common.

Check out pictures from his second wedding below

Amos has proven again that, African men are naturally polygamous.