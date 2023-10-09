type here...
Nigerian man marries his great-grandmother; says he “found love” – PHOTOS

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Love they say conquers all and African men are really living it to expectation as they’re currently on a marriage spree but to whom; the answers will shock you.

A set of photos sighted on the former blue bird app currently called X has caught the attention of tweeps as a Nigerian man claims he has found love; but to who?

According to the photos sighted by our editorial desk, an X account with the username, @ZS_Dansabo shared the goodness of getting married to his long time lover, a women who qualifies to be his great-grandmother.

When @NgoziPreshy showed them love by tweeting “u have made it in life. Congrats“, Dansobo used the opportunity to make the user aware that “yes, I found love“.

Tweeps thinks otherwise as they don’t think any man in his right senses will marry a rock of ages, preferably an old woman and claim it’s out of love.

Check out their cute photos below

Nigerian man marries his great-grandmother; says he "found love" - PHOTOS
Nigerian man marries his great-grandmother; says he "found love" - PHOTOS

