Nigerian man marries his great-grandmother; says he “found love” – PHOTOS

Love they say conquers all and African men are really living it to expectation as they’re currently on a marriage spree but to whom; the answers will shock you.
A set of photos sighted on the former blue bird app currently called X has caught the attention of tweeps as a Nigerian man claims he has found love; but to who?
According to the photos sighted by our editorial desk, an X account with the username, @ZS_Dansabo shared the goodness of getting married to his long time lover, a women who qualifies to be his great-grandmother.
When @NgoziPreshy showed them love by tweeting “u have made it in life. Congrats“, Dansobo used the opportunity to make the user aware that “yes, I found love“.
Tweeps thinks otherwise as they don’t think any man in his right senses will marry a rock of ages, preferably an old woman and claim it’s out of love.
Check out their cute photos below