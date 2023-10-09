Nigerian man marries his great-grandmother; says he “found love” – PHOTOS

- Advertisement -

Love they say conquers all and African men are really living it to expectation as they’re currently on a marriage spree but to whom; the answers will shock you.

A set of photos sighted on the former blue bird app currently called X has caught the attention of tweeps as a Nigerian man claims he has found love; but to who?

According to the photos sighted by our editorial desk, an X account with the username, @ZS_Dansabo shared the goodness of getting married to his long time lover, a women who qualifies to be his great-grandmother.

When @NgoziPreshy showed them love by tweeting “u have made it in life. Congrats“, Dansobo used the opportunity to make the user aware that “yes, I found love“.

Tweeps thinks otherwise as they don’t think any man in his right senses will marry a rock of ages, preferably an old woman and claim it’s out of love.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Check out their cute photos below