- Advertisement -

Valentine’s Day is barely two weeks away from now, but it appears the annual occasion of the celebration of love and affection has come very early for some people.

A young Nigerian lady has been swept off her feet by her boyfriend who decided to seal their relationship with a ring in the most romantic way she could ever imagine.

The man popped the question and proposed to his girlfriend who did not turn him down in the presence of his friends and hers as well.

To add icing to the cake, he went further to give his wife-to-be a brand new Mercedez Benz

A video of the special moments captured on camera has now been shared online, leaving many in awe.

See the video below