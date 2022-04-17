type here...
Nigeria News

Nigerian man slumps and dies while acting in the Passion of the Christ drama

By Kweku Derrick
man slumps and dies during Easter drama
A 25-year-old Seminarian at Claratian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Imo State, has slumped and died while participating in a Passion of the Christ drama an Easter drama. play.

According to reports, Sule Ambrose was reenacting the role of the biblical Peter in the Christian play on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, when he fell to the concrete floor.

In a statement, the student body of the National Association of Philosophy said “people [around] thought it was just part of the drama”, but sooner was he seen bleeding.

“Before the Seminarians could rush him to the hospital, he was already dead… the mother on hearing the death of her son, slumped too and died,” it added.

A student who witnessed the unfortunate incident said Ambrose was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The eyewitness narrated: “He was playing the role of the biblical Peter in the dream and that process when Peter cut the ear of one of the soldiers and Jesus fixed the ear and asked Peter to let them do their wish. You know how passionate the play is.

“Then it was at the point where he reproduced the words of Peter, ‘…Lord, today I’ll die with you’, he advanced a few steps and fell to the floor. We initially thought it was part of the drama but as soon as we saw he was bleeding, we rushed him to the hospital.

“We go to the first hospital and he wasn’t responding to treatment so we rushed him to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri, where he was pronounced dead. We also heard his mother slumped and died on hearing the news of her son’s death.”

    Source:GHPage

