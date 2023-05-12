Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Popular performing artistes like Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy among others from Nigerian hold enviable records for hosting sold-out concerts in the United States and the United Kingdom.

While these concerts can be termed as secular shows that do not draw people closer to God, it’s one of the major sources of entertainment for many people who even tout themselves as devout Christians.

However, popular Nigerian pastor Apostle Joshua Selman is currently trending on social media after he challenged the status quo and shut down the biggest indoor arena in the United Kingdom (UK), emulating the feat some of Nigeria’s big stars easily achieve.

This happened when the founder and Senior Pastor of the Eternity Network International based in Abuja, Nigeria, hosted one of the biggest Christian events in the UK, alongside gospel minister, Nathaniel Bassey.

The two-day event dubbed “Sound of Revival” took place on May 10 and 11, 2023, at the 21,000-capacity venue, AO Arena, in Manchester, United Kingdom, and was attended by thousands of people from various countries across the UK and Europe.

Internet users in Nigeria have marveled at how the arena was filled to capacity, despite being a religious event and not an entertainment concert.

Others lauded Apostle Joshua Selman and Nathaniel Bassey for renting the biggest indoor venue in the UK, without soliciting funds, a special offering or selling tickets to attendees.

See some reactions below

This is not Davido or Machala’s concert. This is apostolic visitation UK by Apostle Joshua Selman and Nathaniel bassey. I don’t know why we Christians keep quiet about this. We should actually shoutttttt let the whole world hear. pic.twitter.com/cEeXvdUY78 — JamesofGod (@jamysax) May 12, 2023

This isn't an entertainment concert , this is the rising of the Lord's soldiers in and around the UK. Jesus is winning. Thank you Apostle Joshua Selman and pastor Nath @nathanielblow . #Uk #KoinoniaGlobal #koinoniaukconference pic.twitter.com/R3jCwQAzqp — Kayode Adeniran (@KayodeAdeniran9) May 11, 2023

It has not been a common scene for people to gather in such number for the gospel in Europe.



Europe brought the gospel to Africa and Africa is taking the gospel back to Europe.



Apostle Joshua Selman's conference in UK ?? pic.twitter.com/kZJ8fkJqRo — Lord Caleb (@CalebNiwagaba) May 12, 2023

Apostle Joshua selman rented out a 21,000 capacity in a white man's land, no ticket, no offering.

Just jesus Christ business…??



Aje Selman you do this one?? — ITA? (@_itarex) May 12, 2023