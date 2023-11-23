type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment“The return of black Jesus” - Nigerian rapper Oladips  shares latest video...
Entertainment

“The return of black Jesus” – Nigerian rapper Oladips  shares latest video to prove he is still alive

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Recall ghpage.com reported on the death of rising Nigerian rapper, Oladips which took over social media trends for days.

Before his alleged death, a video has surfaced online where Oladips slumped and by extension was rushed to the hospital by his friends.

Finally, Oladips confirmed that he is truly alive following a new video he shared via the insta-stories section of his official Instagram page today, November 23rd 2023.

The singer who has dreads on his head dishes out a new haircut that left his head in a skinny state with no hair on it.

Oladips was spotted with his mother inside the video where he disclosed in Yoruba language that there is no one like mother as they are invaluable.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, November 23, 2023
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
74 %
3.5mph
20 %
Thu
88 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
78 °
Mon
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways