“The return of black Jesus” – Nigerian rapper Oladips  shares latest video to prove he is still alive

Recall ghpage.com reported on the death of rising Nigerian rapper, Oladips which took over social media trends for days.

Before his alleged death, a video has surfaced online where Oladips slumped and by extension was rushed to the hospital by his friends.

Finally, Oladips confirmed that he is truly alive following a new video he shared via the insta-stories section of his official Instagram page today, November 23rd 2023.

The singer who has dreads on his head dishes out a new haircut that left his head in a skinny state with no hair on it.

Oladips was spotted with his mother inside the video where he disclosed in Yoruba language that there is no one like mother as they are invaluable.