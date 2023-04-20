- Advertisement -

Nigerian Afropop singer Stanley Omah Didia, professionally known as Omah Lay claims he has gone broke.

The ‘Soso’ hitmaker disclosed this skeptical claim through his Instagram stories on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and he got people worried.

The singer got fans worried, with some raising questions about his mental health, as he further noted in his post that he wants to be left alone.

Omah Lay wrote: “Do not talk to me. I’m brooooooke!!!”

Check out the post below

The award-winning musician had previously talked about his struggle with depression few weeks ago and opened up about how it worsened after he slept with his therapist.

He also sang about being depressed in his hit song, “Soso” off his debut album Boy Alone, which was released last year.