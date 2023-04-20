type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNigerian singer Omah Lay cries as he goes broke
Entertainment

Nigerian singer Omah Lay cries as he goes broke

By Kweku Derrick
Omah Lay
- Advertisement -

Nigerian Afropop singer Stanley Omah Didia, professionally known as Omah Lay claims he has gone broke.

The ‘Soso’ hitmaker disclosed this skeptical claim through his Instagram stories on Thursday, April 20, 2023, and he got people worried.

The singer got fans worried, with some raising questions about his mental health, as he further noted in his post that he wants to be left alone.

Omah Lay wrote: “Do not talk to me. I’m brooooooke!!!”

Check out the post below

omah-lay post

The award-winning musician had previously talked about his struggle with depression few weeks ago and opened up about how it worsened after he slept with his therapist.

He also sang about being depressed in his hit song, “Soso” off his debut album Boy Alone, which was released last year.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 20, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    5.1mph
    20 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    89 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News