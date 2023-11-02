type here...
Nigerian transgender, Jay Boogie cries for help after failed cosmetic surgery

Who Is Jay Boogie And What Happened To Him?

By Osei Emmanuel
Popular Nigerian social media sensation, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, known as Jay Boogie, has cried out after undergoing a failed plastic surgery.

Jay Boogie on Wednesday, in a series of posts on social media, asked the public to hold a surgeon identified as Dinma of Curvy Girl Essentials responsible if anything happens to him.

The cross dresser took to his instagram Stories to call the attention of the world to his plight. 

He accused the surgeon who performed his cosmetic procedure of trying to kill him and told Nigerians to hold her responsible if he doesn’t make it. 

Sharing a photo of him signing a document before the surgery, Jay named the doctor and told Nigerians she should be held responsible if anything happens to him.

His followers and colleague influencers have been showing massive support with well wishes for his present  predicament. 

