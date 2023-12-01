Night worker and her boyfriend stab client to death over Gh50

- Advertisement -

A 31-year-old night worker and her boyfriend recently stabbed a client to death after he refused to pay $5 upfront for her services.

The victim, Wellington Mupfuti, had hired Fungai for a short time encounter on 26 November 2023.

They met at a nightclub where Wellington and Fungai were drinking beer. As they enjoyed their drinks, Wellington expressed interest in bedroom games, prompting Fungai to quote US$5 for her services.

Leaving the nightclub for Wellington’s home, the situation took a turn when Fungai insisted on an upfront payment, a demand the client vehemently rejected.

The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, with Fungai allegedly pulling out a knife from her bra and stabbing Wellington in the forehead and shoulder.

In a twist to the unfolding tragedy, Onesimo, Fungai’s boyfriend, arrived at the scene. Fungai reportedly handed him the knife, and he joined in the assault, stabbing Wellington in the neck and back.

Fungai Kufakwatenzi and her live-in boyfriend, Onesimo Tonha Chamutsa, from Birchenough Bridge, appeared before Chipinge magistrate Alfred Chinembiri and were remanded in custody until December 11. Manica Post reported that they were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.