type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsNight worker and her boyfriend stab client to death over Gh50
News

Night worker and her boyfriend stab client to death over Gh50

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Ashawo humiliates a white man in public for failing to pay for her services
Ashawo and White man
- Advertisement -

A 31-year-old night worker and her boyfriend recently stabbed a client to death after he refused to pay $5 upfront for her services.

The victim, Wellington Mupfuti, had hired Fungai for a short time encounter on 26 November 2023.

They met at a nightclub where Wellington and Fungai were drinking beer. As they enjoyed their drinks, Wellington expressed interest in bedroom games, prompting Fungai to quote US$5 for her services.

Leaving the nightclub for Wellington’s home, the situation took a turn when Fungai insisted on an upfront payment, a demand the client vehemently rejected.

The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, with Fungai allegedly pulling out a knife from her bra and stabbing Wellington in the forehead and shoulder.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

In a twist to the unfolding tragedy, Onesimo, Fungai’s boyfriend, arrived at the scene. Fungai reportedly handed him the knife, and he joined in the assault, stabbing Wellington in the neck and back.

Fungai Kufakwatenzi and her live-in boyfriend, Onesimo Tonha Chamutsa, from Birchenough Bridge, appeared before Chipinge magistrate Alfred Chinembiri and were remanded in custody until December 11. Manica Post reported that they were advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

TODAY

Friday, December 1, 2023
Accra
few clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
66 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways