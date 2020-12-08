Nii Lantey Vanderpuye granted bail and confident of retaining Odododiodio seat

- Advertisement -

The disturbances in the Odododiodio constituency have dissipated as the incumbent MP for the area, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye has been granted bail.

Earlier reports had it that the Member of Parliament had been apprehended by the police after an alleged shooting left 2 people lifeless and 1 injured.

Thugs tried assaulting the MP at the Modak Hotel and 3 civilians caught stray bullets as a result.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye alleged that he had been attacked in his hotel by Police believed to be working on an order from the NPP.

Upon his release, he stated, “I have always maintained that I was going to win this election. I had no doubt in my mind that I was going to win. My only regret was that the turnout was low. I was expecting a huge turnout because in this constituency, the higher turnout the better the outcomes. But the huge presence of the security officers affected the turnout that is why the margin of victory was low.”

“The presence of security officers intimated the people. It was the same thing during the registration. Who wants to come and vote and die? Look at the people who been shot for celebrating the victory of Nii Lante Vanderpuye. I have said that I do not what to win this election over a spill of blood. I have maintained peace all this while and it is unfortunate that these animals in human clothing have taken us to this level. ”I feel really bad”, he added.

Again, there were other reports of some unrest at the collation center in the area and that security officers deployed at the center needed reinforcement.

Nii Lantey Vanderpuye is hopeful of retaining his seat in Parliament as provisional results suggest he has leaped ahead of brother and the NPP’s candidate, Nii Lantey Bannerman.