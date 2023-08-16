- Advertisement -

A demolition exercise that took place Wednesday morning in Nima has sparked agitation and a wave of protests among affected residents.

The irate youths who were blatantly ignored by officials despite their pleas for their place of shelter to be spared reached out to a fetish priest to intervene in the demolition exercise.

Holding a bottle of Schnapp, the supposed fetish priest invited by the locals stormed the site amidst rapturous cheers of morale from the group of agitated youths.

The presence of the priest spotting leaves around his neck and dusted with powder was aimed at intimidating officials undertaking the exercise.

However, he was rather whisked away by the police almost immediately before he could do whatever he came there for.

The visibly charged-up priest whose presence could only scare away children instantly melted like an ice cube scorched by the sun.

A section of Ghanaians on social media users burst into laughter after coming across the video that showcases how the ignorance of some people could just land them in trouble.